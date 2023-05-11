MILWAUKEE — Watching a city’s superstar player grow up before their eyes deepens the bond between the athlete and fanbase, which makes the recent announcement that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger are having a third baby all the more exciting.

The couple took to social media on Wednesday night to make their announcement, each posting a photo of them with their two children in front of a ‘Baby’ sign with the caption “Our dreams becoming reality.”

Our dreams becoming reality🤍 pic.twitter.com/9FPj6rP5AS — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 11, 2023

The couple already has two young boys — Liam Charles Antetokounmpo (3) and Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo (1). The gender of their third child has not been revealed yet.

Both of Giannis’ children are oftentimes in attendance at Bucks games to cheer on their Dad and Uncle, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

