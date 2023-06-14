MILWAUKEE – Meyers Leonard is participating in a discussion at the Jewish Community Center on Wednesday evening.

The event is open to the public, and will focus on lessons Leonard learned after he used an antisemitic slur while playing an online video game in 2021.

“Leonard has actively committed himself to education and raising awareness about the impact of hate speech,” the JCC wrote in the event listing.

“The discussion will serve as a platform for addressing crucial issues surrounding hate speech, fostering understanding and ultimately promoting positive change in the world.”

Host of Wisconsin’s Morning News, Vince Vitrano, will facilitate the conversation with the Milwaukee Bucks center.

WHO: A Jewish Community Center Conversation with Meyers Leonard

WHEN: Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay (Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center)

Shortly following Leonard’s use of the slur, he was traded from the Miami Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, however he was immediately waived and never officially joined the team. It wasn’t until 2023 when the Bucks singed Leonard to a 10-day contract that he played in the NBA again.

He remained a member of the team for the remainder of the season.

The Jewish Community Center adds that everyone is welcome to attend, and are encouraged to bring questions as they strive to continue “to build a more inclusive and tolerant community.”