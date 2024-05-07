MILWAUKEE — 28-year-old Satania M. Jackson, who was last seen in the area of 1401 W. Center St in Milwaukee shortly after 10 a.m. CST this morning, has been labeled as a “critical missing person” by the Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Milwaukee Police officials, Jackson is 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 125 lbs with brown eyes and medium-length black hair with red braids.
There is reason to believe she is with an individual identified as Marcell S. Turner, who is believed to be driving a U-Haul short-box truck with “$19.95” on both the driver and passenger side doors.
Do you have information about Jackson’s whereabouts? You’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department (District 3) at 414-935-7232 immediately.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up shall be issued if further details are revealed.
