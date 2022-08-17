The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the 2022-23 regular season October 20th on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. The regular season opener will be one of 23-games nationally televised on the Bucks 82-game schedule. The Bucks begin the home portion of the schedule October 22nd against the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum. The regular season concludes April 9th in Toronto against the Raptors.

Additional highlights include a trip to Boston to face the Celtics on Christmas Day, a New Year’s Day home game against the Washington Wizards, and a Martin Luther King Day matinee against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks will play each Eastern Conference team twice at home and twice on the road except for Boston, Charlotte, New York and Orlando, who they will each play three times

The Bucks will play each Western Conference team once at home and once on the road.

Bucks radio broadcasts will be featured on Newsradio 620 WTMJ, the Bucks flagship radio station.

Click HERE to view the complete schedule.