BROOKFIELD, Wis. – The former Boston Store at Brookfield Square will convert to offices, a medical center and possibly a hotel, apartments and a restaurant, according to Milwaukee Business Journal.

Developer Irgens submitted a conceptual plan and the demolition of the old store could begin this year, according to vice president Tom Irgens.

Irgens are considering a six-story, 170,000 square feet building with a 925-space parking structure. The offices and hotel would connect to the mall’s entrance way via a green space.

“People who are using our development can really have a nice, walkable environment either through the interior of the mall or from the exterior sidewalk to take advantage of the amenities,” Irgens said.

Irgens purchased 16 acres including the former Boston Store’s building and parking lot in December after Boston Store’s former owner, The Bon Ton Stores Inc., closed all of their Milwaukee area stores in 2018.