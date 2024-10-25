The challenge has been set (and put to rest)

OFF Krakow, a radio station in Poland have utilized the work of Artificial Intelligence radio hosts. These hosts handle the duties of a normal host including sending the show to break, as well as talking about social issues.

But A.I. thinks it can step on our territory? The radio landscape? Oh buddy, we’ve been doing this for years! You’re messing with the big leagues.

In today’s Pancake Breakfast Special; producer Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill calls out A.I. and challenges them to even attempt to hold a cup of water to Wisconsin’s Morning News.

The gauntlet has been thrown, but the pancake hammer has been laid down.