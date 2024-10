Rush Tribute Project (RTP) members Sean Jones, Bill Heck and Thomas Slawnik sit down with Scaffidiology podcast host Steve Scaffidi for a look at their 20-year career playing the music of Rush.

Combining vintage instruments and a state-of-the-art light show, RTP recreates the live concert experience of one of one of the most significant and top-selling rock bands of all time.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.