MILWAUKEE — Don’t get played during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris!

That’s the latest warning from the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

“Scammers really try and get you when you’re emotional about something, so they’re taking advantage of people’s support of the Olympics,” said Wisconsin BBB President and CEO Jim Temmer.

Experts say the most common types of scams to expect throughout the Olympics are phishing texts and emails, job scams, counterfeit merchandise, and fake sports streaming links. Another popular type of scam targets college students, asking them to drive around with Olympics ads wrapped on their vehicles.

When in doubt, Temmer recommends reporting any possible scams through the free, online BBB Scam Tracker.

Listen to the full interview with Jim Temmer in the player above.

Types of scams to expect