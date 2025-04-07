MADISON, Wis.– Candidate for the 19th Aldermanic District Anthony Nino Amato is requesting the recount after losing the Spring Election by less than 1% of the vote. His loss to incumbant John Guequierre was by just nine votes.

Map of Madison’s Alder Districts COURTESY OF CITY OF MADISON

Guequierre has already been the alder for the 19th District on Madison’s westside since Janaury 2024. He was voted in to replace Alderperson Kristin Slack after she resigned for family health reasons.

Both candidates had campaigns focused on environmental issues and public safety.

The recount is scheduled for Thursday morning.