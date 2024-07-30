MILWAUKEE — With the Paris Olympic games currently underway across the Atlantic ocean in Paris, Dr. John Raymond, and Dr. Carole Vetter from the Medical College of Wisconsin joined John Mercure & Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to talk about measures they use to train elite athletes to keep their body in tip-top shape.

“You have to come to their level of understanding…”

Dr. Vetter currently works with elite athletes, including many of the Milwaukee Bucks. She dove into great detail on what these athletes overseas are going through, including some unique challenges on finding simple foods to keep themselves nourished.

“It is very tough. I have heard stories that athletes are having a hard time finding things they like.”

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.