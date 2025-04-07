OAK CREEK, Wis.– A suspected drug dealer is under arrest after a search warrant served on the Milwaukee home.
As part of the February 3rd search, the Oak Creek police seized:
- 311 g Cocaine
- 5.7 lbs. Marijuana
- 46 bars of Psilocybin
- 28 THC Wax Containers
- 51 THC Vapes
- 35 packages of THC Edibles
- 8 firearms with extended magazines and defaced serial numbers
- $7400 cash
The suspect is in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, and charges are pending.
The identitiy of the suspect has not been released.