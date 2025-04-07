OAK CREEK, Wis.– A suspected drug dealer is under arrest after a search warrant served on the Milwaukee home.

As part of the February 3rd search, the Oak Creek police seized:

311 g Cocaine

5.7 lbs. Marijuana

46 bars of Psilocybin

28 THC Wax Containers

51 THC Vapes

35 packages of THC Edibles

8 firearms with extended magazines and defaced serial numbers

$7400 cash

Guns and drugs seized on February 3. Images courtesy of the Oak Creek Police Department.

The suspect is in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, and charges are pending.

The identitiy of the suspect has not been released.