Milwaukee, WI– Donald Trump is back in Milwaukee – but not how you may think!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two more bobbleheads depicting the former president.

The first bobblehead features Trump’s bleeding ear and fist in the air, after the July 13th assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The second bobblehead shows Trump wearing the ear bandage at last week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“These two were the most requested bobbleheads we’ve ever had. People emailing, calling in, coming into the museum asking if we were going to have bobbleheads of these two moments,” said Co-Founder/CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar.

The bobbleheads are now available to pre-order online. Each bobblehead costs $30, plus shipping, and is expected to ship in December.