Milwaukee’s summer festival season is in full swing with food, drinks, live music, and, of course, road closures. After the recent Bastille Days and RNC disruptions, expect more traffic changes as the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival kicks off this weekend.

Here’s a rundown of road closures and parking restrictions from July 25-28. Updates will follow as more information becomes available, especially regarding the Harley Fest Women’s Ride.

Road Closures:

East Brady Street (North Farwell Ave to North Cass St): Closed for the Brady Street Biker Bash, 4 p.m. July 26 to 3:30 a.m. July 27.

818 to 822 South Water Street: Closed from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 27 for a motorcycle show by Boone & Crockett.

South California Street (South Kinnickinnic Ave to South Colorado St): Closed from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 27 for an event at Patti’s Power Plant.

Parking Restrictions:

West Canal Street (South 6th St to South Emmber Lane): Motorcycle parking only from 8 a.m. July 25 to 11:30 p.m. July 28.

West Highland Boulevard (North 37th St to North Miller Hall and North 38th St): Motorcycle parking only, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from July 25 to 28.

East Brady Street (North Farwell Ave to North Cass St) and North Franklin Place (off East Brady St): Motorcycle parking only from 12 p.m. July 26 to 3 a.m. July 28.

No Parking from 12 p.m. July 26 to 3 a.m. July 28 on North Warren Avenue, North Arlington Place (off East Brady St south), and North Astor Street (off East Brady St north).

MCTS Detours:

Route 55: Detours off Layton Avenue (60th to 68th St) from 6 a.m. July 24 to 6 a.m. July 29.

Route 14: Detours off North Humboldt Avenue from 4 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. July 26 and 27.

GreenLine: Detours off East Brady Street (North Cambridge Ave to North Broadway Ave) from 4 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. July 26 and 27.

