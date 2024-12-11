What’s On Tap:

On a pre-recorded episode of What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx interviews Writer and Actor, Richard Marsh about “Yippee Ki Yay, A Parody Celebration of Die Hard” one-person show returns to the Midwest at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse thru December 15th. Harley Davidson Museum’s Tim McCormick and Ann Sinfield join the show to talk about New photography exhibition, Ezy Ryders. The Song You Need To Hear: “Christmastime is Here” Willy Porter.

Ryan Jay, local Oz Historian talks about the new Wicked film. Singer Joel Kopischke joins the show to talk about Comedic Christmas music performed live Thursday, Dec 12 at Waukesha Civic Theatre. Milwaukee PBS Documentary Co-Producer and Set Designer, Joe Sankey joins the show to talk about Behind the scenes of producing the new Milwaukee PBS documentary,

“Remembering The Great Circus Parade.” Good Karma Brands teammate, Jared Uhan talks about Family memories of the Great Circus Parade.