Please submit your holiday-themed music for consideration to be aired on a WTMJ radio show hosted by Sandy Maxx.

Use the form below and provide accurate details so your creation will be represented well.

Audio files must be in mp3 format and the song must have a Holiday (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Boxing Day, Festivus, New Year’s, Winter Solstice, etc.) or winter theme.

The goal is to spotlight Wisconsin and Wisconsin-connected talent. While that is preferred, it is not a requirement.

Submissions will be accepted until Mon, Dec 16 at 8 A.M. and early submissions strongly encouraged.