What’s On Tap:

Interview WTMJ’s Jessica Gatzow on Knitting Hope – October 7th fiber art. Green Bay Packers Fan Choice Awards Submissions. Milwaukee Film’s Rocktober Series. The Song You Need To Hear: “Fly Like An Eagle” Steve Miller Band Performing Fri, Oct 11 at Miller High Life Theater. Phantom of the Opera 1925 Silent Film at Oriental Theatre. Wisconsin Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Still Needed. Chef Tom Colicchio Event Next Monday. Milwaukee Film’s Bite Club Series. MIAD 50th Anniversary officially today. Joker Folie A Deux review.