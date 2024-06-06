Sandy Maxx is joined by lots of guests! Paul Bartolotta discusses Top Chef Milwaukee, his new restaurant opening in Lake Country and much more. The Explorium Brewpub Proprietor, Mike Doble, shows off the beer they created in collaboration with the War Memorial Center for D-Day. Les Paul Foundation Education Coordinator, Dr. Julie Palkowski, joins along with a cardboard cutout of Les Paul in celebration of Paul’s birthday coming up this weekend. City of Wauwatosa Tourism Specialist, Beth Gleesing, joins to preview “Art 64,” a art competition setup in the Tosa Village this weekend. Finally, Cedarburg Cultural Center Education Manager Kerry Tharp chats about the 21st annual plein air youth art contest.