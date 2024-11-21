Wisconsin’s festive spirit doesn’t slow down in the winter months, nor does winter freeze our creativity for putting together some almost unbelievable festivals. Travel Wisconsin honors the state’s ability to host some of the world’s best and most wacky festivals with Fest or Fiction!

Play the game to test how well you know Wisconsin and the ways we celebrate. The aim of the game is simple. You’ll see the name of a festival and need to decide whether it’s real or made up, getting inspiration for trip-worthy events along the way.

Wisconsin’s festival spirit — quirky or otherwise — spans all seasons and all regions. In winter, events embrace the joys of the season, whether it’s the thrill of the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River, the inventive fun and games at Fish Creek’s Winter Festival or the behemoth fishing at the Sturgeon Spectacular in Fond du Lac. Discover hundreds of festivals, events and fairs at our Events Page and start planning your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.