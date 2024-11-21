MILWAUKEE— Thursday afternoon, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced that Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus, Richard J. Sklba died at 89 years old.

Bishop Sklba was ordained to the priesthood in Rome for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in 1959. When he was ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on December 19, 1979 at the age of 44, Bishop Sklba became one of America’s youngest bishops. He continued to serve the Archdiocese of Milwaukee since his retirement in 2010.

Bishop Sklba was elected archdiocesan administrator by the College of Consultors in May of 2002, and served in that capacity until the Most Reverend Timothy Dolan was installed as Archbishop of Milwaukee on August 28, 2002. Bishop Sklba continued to serve as the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as an auxiliary bishop and general vicar under Archbishops Dolan and Listecki. He also taught Scripture at Sacred Heart School of Theology, Hales Corners, from 2006 through 2009.

The archdiocese has announced that funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.