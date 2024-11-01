They say life is like a movie. However, they never specify which movie that is.

Tech giant Google is facing legal litigation – however this isn’t ‘The Social Network’ or even ‘Lincoln Lawyer.’ The party looking for damages is the country of Russia. No, the movie isn’t ‘Red Dawn’ either.

Instead, the plot of this movie is the ridiculous number that the Russian Kremlin is looking for in damages. This turns this movie from a drama, to a comedy very quickly. This and more explained in today’s Pancake Breakfast Special