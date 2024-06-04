MILWAUKEE — Members of the Good Karma Brands family will participate in a friendly croquet match with the goal of raising $5,000, and awareness, for the Penfield Children’s Center on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Instead of teaming up under the GKB umbrella, WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi, Jeff Sherman, Maggie Shandrick and Bob Piekenbrock will face off against 101.7 The Truth’s Tory Lowe, Ben Jammin, Carrie Noni and Rhea Riley in the competition. Each group has the common goal of reaching that $5,000 mark for a good cause.

To support Team WTMJ by making a donation, click here!

The second annual Penfield Croquet Match is based on another charity event that took place back in 1995. Penfield’s first-ever charity event was a croquet match between the Mayor and County Executive. Fast forward to modern day, when Penfield has decided to revamp that same concept to support its children.

“Penfield is going back to our roots with this original fundraiser for a fun, friendly croquet competition between local companies,” Penfield officials said on their website. “Teams will face off in 15-minute speed rounds where the team with the most overall wickets will be named the champion.”

For more information on this event and more, click here.