The Appleton School District is at the center of controversy after the School Board posted a back-to-school event specifically for students of color.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty requested the school district take down a facebook event-invite encouraging students of color to come view Appleton East High School and meet the principal during a meet and greet.

Comments on the post were mixed on support and criticism of the event.

WILL stated that if the post or event is not adjusted to include all students, a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education will be filed.

WTMJ has reached out to Appleton School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes for comment.