MILWAUKEE — Marquette legend and NBA Champion Dwyane Wade will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in a star-studded class alongside Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol and others.

Wade is beloved by the Marquette community and told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek last January that everyone played a role in his success.

“We’re all going into the Hall of Fame (not just me),” Wade said. “The Marquette community, the University, all of the players (deserve credit). Dwyane Wade didn’t become the basketball player he became without the help of so many others.”

Wade’s comments come as no surprise to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sports reporter Lori Nickel.

“He immediately gives credit to his teammates for his success,” Nickel told Wis. Morning News. “That’s unique. It’s special for him to talk that way.”

Milwaukee holds a special place in Wade’s heart, according to Nickel.

“He’s done so much with his foundation,” she explained. “He’s really interested in coming back to Milwaukee and doing more charity and community outreach.”

