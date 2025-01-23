WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Heroes save lives, houses from California wildfires

In São Luís, Brazil, Olympic kite surfer Bruno Lobo was out surfing off-shore when he heard noises.

“I heard someone scream and I recognized that someone was drowning,” Lobo told CBC News. “I did a turn with the kite and I tried to help as soon as possible.”

Lobo helped calm the woman down while slowly bringing her back to shore. The woman is alive and well. She was extremely thankful for his help.

The Olympian is a two-time Pan American champion but said the rescue tops everything else.

“This is my biggest achievement,” he said. “This is my biggest trophy, for sure.”

Thank you Bruno for being an EVERYDAY HERO!