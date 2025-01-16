WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In southern California, wildfires have devastated neighborhoods and communities near Los Angeles. As the fires rage on, more and more stories of selfless heroes are beginning to be shared.

Brain surgeon Dr. Chester Griffiths, along with his son and neighbor, saved multiples homes from destruction.

“Our exit strategy was paddle boards out into the ocean,” the 62-year-old told The Telegraph. “We knew that if it really came to s—… we could just take them out. There was no time to be scared.”

After days of fighting the wildfires, the trio was credited for saving five homes.

Click the video below for the Inside Edition report.

Rich Snyder rescued a neighbor and others from their burning homes when the wildfires spread to his street in Pasadena.

Snyder was emotional when asked how he felt knowing he saved lives. “I’m still processing it,” he choked up while talking to the BBC.

CLICK HERE to watch Rick save his neighbor’s life.

Caleb Serban-Lawler was helping out with the Palisades Fire as flames began to take over the neighborhood. A woman banged on his truck window asking for help. Her car wouldn’t start and she and her four dogs had no way out. Serban-Lawler and the woman raced to safety.

“I thought I was going to die,” the woman said frantically.

“I got you,” he said.

You can see video from Serban-Lawler’s dash-cam below

Thank you these wonderful EVERYDAY HEROES!!

