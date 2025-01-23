MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) signs a lease agreement for a shared-use athletic training facility with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Deer District. It would be built across from Fiserv Forum, just blocks from the college’s downtown campus.

The proposed facility would have a 28,000-square-foot double-court gymnasium, a fitness center, meeting rooms and other amenities on the ground floor of a 7-story building that would alos include over 260 apartments and over 275 parking spaces. The facility would cost roughly $91 million dollars, and be co-owned by MATC, the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Bucks, and J. Jeffers & Co.

“We have been trying to make something like this happen for so long,” said MATC Athletic Director Randy Casey. “We have been trying to make something like this happen for so long. I am really looking forward to that first game when we can step on to a floor that’s all ours. This is a game changer.”

Proposed shared athletic facility design for Milwaukee Area Technical College and the Milwaukee Bucks. Image courtesy of MATC.

“MATC is extremely important to the city,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “The college opens doors and adds enormous value to the economy. This facility will open even more doors and add even more value to the community. I’m ready to see more cranes in the sky.”

“This transformative space creates opportunities for our student-athletes to connect to their passion, and it enhances the college experience for all students,” MATC President Anthony Cruz, Ed.D..

MATC has nine sports teams with about 135 students participating. That could grow to 17 teams with 400 students, said Travis Mrozek, the college’s assistant athletic director. New sports could include esports, wrestling and men’s volleyball, he said.

Milwaukee Area Technical College and the Milwaukee Bucks sign shared lease agreement on a shared athletic facility. Image courtesy of MATC.

Ground is expected to break this summer, with the new athletic facility hosting its first games in the fall of 2026.