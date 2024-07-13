UPDATE at 5:45 p.m. CST on July 12, 2024: BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He is expected to be in attendance for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15th through 18th.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

UPDATE at 5:52 p.m. CST on July 12, 2024: President Joe Biden has received an ‘initial briefing’ on the potential shooting and incident at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania governor condemns violence against any political party or leader

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had been briefed on the situation and condemned the incident, saying that “violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable.”

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

This is a sensitive and ongoing situation. 620 WTMJ will provide updates as they become available through verifiable sources.

More information on Trump’s Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania via AP Reporting:

Donald Trump will have one last chance Saturday to unveil his vice presidential pick on a rally stage before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee next week.

Trump’s rally in western Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh, comes as the former reality TV star and tabloid hound continues to tease his pick, working to drum up maximum attention and hype.

With President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic Party engulfed in crisis over a dismal debate performance that has sparked calls for him to step aside, Trump has been keeping mostly out of the spotlight, making only a few public appearances over the last two weeks.

