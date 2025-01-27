MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon with news about two Wisconsin-made movies you can see on the big screen.

First, you can celebrate the legacy of laughter that beloved broadcaster Bob Uecker left us in the movie, “Major League”. See this 1989 baseball comedy classic on the big screen at Marcus Theaters all around Wisconsin through Thursday, January 30th.

Big screen Bob Uecker on the day that would have been his 91st birthday 🎉🎥🍿⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LUALIkDMvc — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) January 27, 2025

Tickets are a box office bargain at $5.40 and benefit the Brewers Community Foundation. Much of the movie was filmed in Milwaukee in the summer of 1988, so look for some landmarks and maybe someone you know in the background at County Stadium.

Second, be the first to see a new Wisconsin-made independent film, “The Omro Heist”. The movie was filmed in the small Wisconsin town of Omro and the story is about how a community comes together inside and outside of the local bank during a mysterious robbery.

The cast includes Tony Award-winning actor and Milwaukee native, Anthony Crivello, as the town sheriff. Four nights of special preview screenings are being held at the Avalon Atmospheric Theater in Bay View and the Rosebud Cinema Drafthouse in Wauwatosa at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, January 27th and Tuesday, January 28th and on Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th. (link to “The Omro Heist” https://www.ntg-wi.com/movies/1000018341-the-omro-heist/ )

Watch the video above and learn more details in the What’s On Tap podcast below.