KENOSHA, Wis. — Microsoft makes another investment into Southeast Wisconsin with the purchase of approximately 240 acres in Kenosha.

The State of Wisconsin and the City of Kenosha announced the sale of land northwest of Interstate 94 and Highway 142 with then hope that the site would “enhance the state and region’s capacity to support innovation and growth in the digital economy.” The City of Kenosha unanimously passed ordinances in December 2024 to attach and rezone the property, paving the way for potential datacenter development.

“Today marks a transformative moment for the City of Kenosha as we proudly welcome Microsoft to our community,” said City of Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala. “This groundbreaking investment solidifies Kenosha’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth. Opportunities created by development of this land — from job creation to strengthening our local economy — will resonate for generations to come. We are honored to work with Microsoft and look forward to future opportunities to collaborate, including joint research initiatives, talent development programs, and community engagement activities.”

Microsoft’s investment represents a significant milestone for Kenosha and continues to highlight the area’s appeal as a hub for technology and development.

Governor Tony Evers says “We’re excited about Microsoft’s decision to continue investing in the southeastern part of our state, which I’m proud has been a key focus for our economic support, development, and growth efforts,” while Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman commented that “[t]his significant investment by Microsoft will have a major economic impact on our area, further growing our tax base and diversifying our economy. I’m proud to add Microsoft to the growing list of companies from around the world that are choosing to do business here.”

The land purchase in the City of Kenosha is in addition to Microsoft’s investment in Mount Pleasant, announced in May 2024.

“We’re delighted that Microsoft continues to expand its commitment to the Milwaukee region,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and Chairman of the Board of WEC Energy Group. “This additional investment – announced today – speaks volumes about our region as a home for innovative companies and a dynamic hub for advancement in technology.”