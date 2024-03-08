MILWAUKEE — Hollywood’s biggest night – the 96th annual Academy Awards — is Sunday, March 10th.

In honor of the Oscars, Wisconsin’s Morning News conducted a 5Q with Milwaukee native John Ridley — an Oscar winner for Adapted Screenplay, 12 Years a Slave. Ridley’s new movie, Shirley, will premiere at the Oriental Theatre, followed by a reception at No Studios on Thursday, March 14th.

Who is your favorite Academy Awards host?

Vitrano: Billy Crystal.

Lazaga: Billy Crystal and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ridley: My favorite is Johnny Carson. Johnny was a great bridge between the celebrities and the folks at home [watching on TV]. He was the best. Anyone who didn’t see Carson [because they’re too young], I feel poorly for you!

What is your favorite memory from an Academy Awards broadcast?

Lazaga: Everybody is going to say the Will Smith slap, but I’m going with that time they announced the wrong film for Best Picture. They said La La Land instead of Moonlight in 2017.

Vitrano: I liked the “Adele Dazeem” moment from Travolta.

Ridley: The streaker and David Nevins. Some guy got on the stage at the Oscars and ran across the stage. Nevin, an English actor with great English wit, said ‘This gentleman will be remembered for his shortcomings.’

Performing the “Best Song” Oscar nominations during the show. Yay or Nay?

Vitrano: Yay

Lazaga: Yay, it mixes it up a bit. I like it.

Ridley: Yay. I love the acting but when you’re sitting at the home, or there in the theater, that’s when it livens up. I’m all for it.

What is your favorite Academy Awards category (other than Best Picture)?

Lazaga: The Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. There’s a lot more drama when you’re watching the girls.

Vitrano: I like best Original Score.

Ridley: Best Sound Editing [and] Best Editing. I like the tech awards.

What is the Best Picture of all time?

Vitrano: Ben-Hur.

Lazaga: My heart says Sound of Music, but it is the epic Lord of the Rings.

Ridley: I would say Midnight Cowboy. It was bold. It pushed the genre. It said ‘Welcome to the 60’s and 70’s.’ The style, the rawness, the themes it dealt with, the performances. Top to bottom. There is no false beat, there is not a bad moment. It doesn’t conform to an ending. (The producers) don’t give the ending the audience wants, (but rather) the one that is best for the film. It did all of that.

Hear more from John Ridley about his upcoming movie, Shirley, on What’s on Tap with Sandy Maxx, on Tuesday, March 12th.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee County Jail stabbing suspect has violent, recent past