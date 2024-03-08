When it comes to the NIL, former Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is out.

“It’s going to ruin college football as we know it,” Alvarez told ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch on Thursday.

“It’s out of control and unsustainable,” he explained. “The paying of the players. It’s supposed to be illegal for coaches to use cash to recruit players, but that’s exactly what is happening.”

Alvarez lamented that he had heard about a coach who was trying to raise money for “a kid who hasn’t played (college football) yet.” The player would make more money than the coach, said Alvarez, despite never playing football collegiately.

“I just see the whole thing blowing up unless we have some drastic changes,” the former UW coach said. “It’s just out of control, unsustainable, it’s going to screw up college football.”

The NCAA’s governing body is to blame for its lack of proactivity, according to Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

“I always found it ridiculous that some of these college athletes were not compensated,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “Ron Dayne and Frank Kaminsky proved themselves and showed their value.”

But not every player is going to get NIL money or endorsements, said Tauscher.

“Now everyone has their hand out, even seniors in high school (are asking for money),” he explained. That’s what happens when the NCAA doesn’t act proactively.”

