WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police are investigating after a school bus was struck by a dump truck this morning near Moreland Boulevard and Wolf Road.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann tells WTMJ there were 34 kids on the bus at the time of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate there are no major injuries.

“We are working with families to make further medical decisions. We are just seeing minor injuries at best at this time” says Baumann.

WTMJ is working to confirm the location of the crash.

This is a developing story; more details will be provided once they become available.