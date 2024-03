What are the chances we see an astronaut on the surface of Mars in the next 25 years?

Would you drive – or fly – to go see a solar eclipse?

This week’s Scaffidiology guest, Bob Bonadurer, Director of the planetarium at the Milwaukee Public Museum, had a lot to say about the future of space exploration and shared some of his incredible stories of chasing eclipses around the globe. Steve Scaffidi sat down with him for a podcast exploration of our galaxy and beyond.