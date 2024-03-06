How does an afternoon radio show host in Milwaukee, site of the Republican National Convention in July, see the upcoming presidential nominating process and election?

Does the Black community speak in a unified voice when it comes to politics?

Steve Scaffidi talked with Dr. Ken Harris from 101.7 The Truth for a spirited conversation about the misconceptions and expectations of the Black community, and his views on politics and leadership on this edition of the Decision Wisconsin Podcast.

Dr. Ken Harris is the host of “The Truth in the Afternoon with Dr. Ken Harris” on 101.7 FM in Milwaukee.