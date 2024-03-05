MILWAUKEE — As the Spring quickly approaches from an uncharacteristically tame winter in Southeast Wisconsin, focus begins to shift onto ‘The Big Gig’ a.k.a. Summerfest. In recent days, the slate of headliners has become increasingly clear with Maroon 5 and Bryson Tiller being added to the lineup.

As announced by Summerfest and Milwaukee World Festival Inc. (the entity that runs it), beloved pop-rock band Maroon 5 will take over the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 5, 2024. That same day, R&B star Bryson Tiller will headline from the BMO Pavilion to help close out three weekends of music, food, friends, family and fun.

There will be a wide range of musical performances for fans of all genres, ranging from classic rock to EDM and everything in between. Below is a more comprehensive list including many of the most prominent names tied to Summerfest 2024:

Kane Brown: June 20 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

The War and Treaty: June 20 at BMO Pavillion

Mötley Crüe: June 21 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Goo Goo Dolls: June 22 at the BMO Pavillion

Tyler Childers: June 28 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Keith Urban: June 29 at at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

AJR feat. Carlie Rae Jepsen: July 4 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mt. Joy: July 4 at BMO Pavillion

Ivan Cornejo: July 6 at BMO Pavillion

Keep in mind that general admission tickets do not include performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, so you’ll need to buy those tickets separately ahead of time.

For more information about the 2024 Summerfest Lineup, click here to visit their schedule.

