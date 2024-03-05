TWO RIVERS – As the search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue enters its 15th day, police in Two Rivers have identified a vehicle of interest in the investigation:

Image Credit: Two Rivers Police Department

The vehicle is described as a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with “0”. Law Enforcement currently is in possession of the identified vehicle.

“We are requesting homeowners and businesses to review their surveillance camera footage captured on February 19, 2024 between the hours of 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM” said Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert. “Due to the duration of the hours requested to be reviewed, we are asking the public beyond the greater Two Rivers area and adjacent counties to review their videos as well.”

Vue went missing from Two Rivers on February 20th. His mother Katrina Baur and her boyfriend Jesse Vang remain charged with child neglect; it’s not clear if these charges are related to Elijah’s disappearance.