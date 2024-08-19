MILWAUKEE — With the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicking off Monday, August 19th in Chicago, the 620 WTMJ team is on-scene to provide the latest in exclusive insights from the United Center and beyond.

On the ground in Chicago with Erik Bilstad & Kristin Brey.

To kick off our coverage, Wisconsin’s Morning News host Erik Bilstad and Spanning the State host Kristin Brey are both on-scene to showcase their experience and all the latest news from inside the 2024 DNC. Erik has been sharing his coverage primarily on Twitter, while Kristin is sharing her POV through Instagram stories.

President Biden on the ground in a Chicago. Biden along with his wife stood at the podium ahead of tonight's speech. #WTMJatDNC

On a boat with a bunch of creators!



I'll see you at United Center – #WTMJatDNC

Night One Lineup for 2024 DNC headlined by President Biden & FLOTUS.

620 WTMJ has obtained the full lineup of anticipated speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention from Chicago’s United Center. Currently, the events are expected to begin at 5:15 p.m. CST and run through 10:15 p.m. CST.

Call to Order

5:15 PM – 10:15 PM

Minyon Moore , Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

, Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee Jaime R. Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks and Video Introduction

Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee

Minyon Moore, Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Welcome Remarks

Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Remarks

Lauren Underwood, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video

Rich Logis, Former Donald Trump Voter

Remarks

Robert Garcia, U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks

Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”

Mallory McMorrow, Michigan State Senator

Remarks

Gina M. Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce

Remarks

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York

Remarks

Shawn Fain, President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks

James E. Clyburn, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks

Jamie Raskin, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks

Jasmine Crockett, U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

Grace Meng, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Joint Remarks

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Texas Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Louisiana Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks

Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky

Remarks

Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks

Chris Coons, United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States

Introduction

Ashley Biden

Remarks