MILWAUKEE — With the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicking off Monday, August 19th in Chicago, the 620 WTMJ team is on-scene to provide the latest in exclusive insights from the United Center and beyond.
On the ground in Chicago with Erik Bilstad & Kristin Brey.
To kick off our coverage, Wisconsin’s Morning News host Erik Bilstad and Spanning the State host Kristin Brey are both on-scene to showcase their experience and all the latest news from inside the 2024 DNC. Erik has been sharing his coverage primarily on Twitter, while Kristin is sharing her POV through Instagram stories.
Night One Lineup for 2024 DNC headlined by President Biden & FLOTUS.
620 WTMJ has obtained the full lineup of anticipated speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention from Chicago’s United Center. Currently, the events are expected to begin at 5:15 p.m. CST and run through 10:15 p.m. CST.
- Call to Order
5:15 PM – 10:15 PM
Call to Order
- Minyon Moore, Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
- Jaime R. Harrison, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks and Video Introduction
- Brandon Johnson, Mayor of Chicago
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
- Minyon Moore, Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Welcome Remarks
- Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Remarks
- Lauren Underwood, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
- Rich Logis, Former Donald Trump Voter
Remarks
- Robert Garcia, U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
- Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
- April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
- Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
- Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
- Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
- Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
- Mallory McMorrow, Michigan State Senator
Remarks
- Gina M. Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce
Remarks
- Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York
Remarks
- Shawn Fain, President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
- Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
- Hillary Rodham Clinton, Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
- James E. Clyburn, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
- Jamie Raskin, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
- Jasmine Crockett, U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
- Grace Meng, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Joint Remarks
- Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
- Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
- Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
- Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
- Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
- Chris Coons, United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
- Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States
Introduction
- Ashley Biden
Remarks
- Joe Biden, President of the United States