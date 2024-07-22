Are Wisconsin elections safe and secure?

What’s the real story of 2024 and how do the concerns of voters factor into the work of our election clerks in Wisconsin?

Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi talked with 3 Wisconsin election clerks from around the state and found out what they’re doing

to reassure the public on the accuracy of our elections and what they’re communities are doing to make the last two elections of 2024 run smoothly.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9–10 a.m.