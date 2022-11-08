WEST BEND – A man armed with a knife walked into the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, shouting at poll workers and demanding that they “stop the voting.”

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the West Bend Police Department.

Officers responded and took the 38-year-old man into custody. No injuries were reported.

Voting was paused for more than 30 minutes while police worked to secure the scene. It resumed after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation, but police said in a press release that charges against the man would be “forthcoming.”