No, the Milwaukee Bucks will not finish the season 82-0, nor will they challenge the Warriors 24-0 start in 2015.

The Buycks started hot Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks before fading in the second half as the Hawks caught fire. The end result was a 117-98 loss.

Wins trump losses in in any sport, it’s hard to argue the counterpoint. But maybe it’s not the worst thing the Bucks franchise-best nine game win streak to begin the season is over.

Does it lessen their position as an NBA championship contenting team? No.

Does it give the Hawks a psychological advantage if the teams were to meet in the playoffs in April or May? No.

Mike Budenholzer doesn’t strike me as the type of Coach who would press his players early in the regular season to keep a streak alive, but the decision to rest Giannis came after this year’s Bucks set a new franchise record winning eight in a row to begin the season.

No more streak. No more questions about the streak. No more subconscious thought about managing minutes against history. The Bucks loss to the Hawks means it’s time to exhale…and that is a good thing.

