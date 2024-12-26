MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver was taken into custody on Christmas night for crashing into two pedestrians, killing one and injuring another.

According to a report from our news partners at TMJ4, authorities were alerted to the crash around 10:32 p.m. CST on December 25, 2024. Police and medics were called to the intersection of W Villard Ave & N 47th St for reports of a bus accident. Upon arrival, they confirmed a 79-year-old and a 37-year-old were both struck.

The two victims were reportedly repairing mechanical issues on a legally parked vehicle when the bus struck them. It remains unclear what caused the collision, but the older of the two victims was declared dead at the scene of the accident while the younger of the two was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Transit System, there weren’t any passengers on the bus when the crash occurred and the bus operator, who reportedly has cooperated with local authorities, remained on-scene until he was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be medically evaluated.

“Milwaukee County Transit System is cooperating with law enforcement to determine what led to the accident,” their statement read. “Milwaukee County Transit System extends its deepest sympathies to the people impacted and their families by this tragic accident.”

Charges have been forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review. The identities of all involved are being withheld at this stage of the investigation due to the sensitive and ongoing nature of the incident.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “Outraged & Heartbroken” — 2 Milwaukee teens shot, killed in car during Christmas Day shooting