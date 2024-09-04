MADISON – A former independent presidential candidate is now taking legal action to have his name removed from the Wisconsin presidential ballot this November.

Court records indicate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed the lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission Tuesday, seeking an injunction against last week’s ruling by the commission that ruled Kennedy Jr. would remain on the ballot. Kennedy Jr. has filed a similar lawsuit against the elections board in North Carolina.

Wisconsin law indicates “any person who files nomination papers and qualifies to appear on the ballot may not decline nomination”.

The topic of third-party candidates on the presidential ballot is of particular significance in Wisconsin, where in 2020 President Joe Biden won the battleground state over former President Donald Trump by just 20,600 votes. In August, the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided not to hear a Democratic challenge seeking to oust Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, stating only that “the petitioner is not entitled to the relief he seeks”.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

