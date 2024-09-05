MILWAUKEE — Week one of the NFL season is officially upon us as Erik Bilstad and Amy Taylor were joined over the phone on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News by Wendell Ferreira, a Packer’s writer from A to Z Sports NFL, and a Brazilian native to gather an inside look at a ground-breaking event that is set to take place on Friday night, an event, he will be in attendance for.

Ferreira, who is gearing up to cover the Packers vs. Eagles game on Friday night, shared his unique perspective on the significance of this matchup for both Brazilian fans, NFL fans in general and the players.

The game is still a day away, but Ferreria anticipates to see good size crowd for the visiting team, saying, “I’m expecting a huge number of Packers fans here.”

Ferreira dove into the broader aspects of the game for Brazil, stating that this game is a major milestone for his country: “This is huge for the country of Brazil.”

In addition to discussing the game’s impact on Brazil’s sports culture, Ferreira also touched on local developments that might surprise listeners. He highlighted the progress São Paulo has made in terms of safety, noting that “São Paulo is one of the safest cities in the country,” and pointed out that its crime rate is lower compared to U.S cities like Detroit, which “has a higher crime rate.”

Ferreira reiterated it should be a great time for all, “It’s going to be a fine experience for fans here.”

Can the Packers wear the color green in the Corinthians Arena? Ferreira helped tackle that debate, saying, “The Packers are wearing their green uniforms in the game and it’s not a huge problem at all.”

