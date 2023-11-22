RACINE, Wis. — Footage obtained from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office shows evidence of a high-speed chase through three Southeast Wisconsin counties that culminated in the arrest of a 46-year-old South Milwaukee man accused of dealing and possessing illegal drugs.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office released the following footage from the high-speed chase, which began when the Milwaukee Police Department requested assistance from RCSO officials when the suspect allegedly sped off at 5:37 p.m. CST on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Authorities say the suspect, since identified as Charles Lewis, was speeding southbound on I-94 to flee from police who allegedly saw him selling drugs at a gas station in Milwaukee. When he was approached by authorities in a marked car, Lewis allegedly began to flee at a high rate of speed.

A pair of Racine County deputies were tasked with using speed sticks — a tire deflation device used to slow suspects who are trying to flee from law enforcement — to damage his tires and bring the suspect into custody. One deputy connected on their attempt, bringing the suspect down to around 45 MPH.

That was shortly before he entered Kenosha County, where Plesant Praire Police took over as the primary responding agency with Racine County authorities, Milwaukee police and the Washington State Patrol still assisting.

Lewis was boxed in by several law enforcement vehicles, including a K9 unit, and was forced to exit his vehicle. He was brought into custody while authorities searched his car, allegedly finding crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and what they believe to be further evidence that was tampered with due to the bite marks.

Racine County authorities say that Lewis gave the police a false name when in custody, but prior booking information and unique tattoos ultimately led them to identify him. They also stated that Lewis has several prior convictions, including those for Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping. He was transported back to Milwaukee to face charges for his alleged crimes.

“I applaud the collaborative work of the Milwaukee Police Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Racine Sheriff’s Office in safely taking this dangerous criminal into custody,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Drug dealers should know that law enforcement agencies across the country stand ready to take them down. Excellent work!”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “You can only imagine what 3.1 million people sounds like” — Greendale HS band arrives in NYC for Thanksgiving Day Parade