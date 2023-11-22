MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s gun deer season runs from November 18 to November 26, and for many Wisconsin hunters, it’s a long-standing tradition that celebrates the outdoors, deer camp and an important piece of our state’s wildlife management.

In a series of radio interviews and news features celebrating the Wisconsin Hunters, we’ve explored the challenges of a declining number of hunters, the allure of a traditional deer camp, a personal story of growing up in a hunting family, and what to do if your vehicle is impacted by a deer on our state’s roadways.

Paul Smith, Outdoors Editor of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel joined Steve Scaffidi on WTMJ N.O.W. to discuss the challenges and successes of Wisconsin’s gun deer season.

WTMJ’s very own Adam Roberts shared his personal story of growing up deer hunting in Wisconsin. Click here if you’re interested in reading the complete story.

Steve Scaffidi interviewed Nate Van Zeeland from his deer camp in central Wisconsin.

Brian Reisinger shared his thoughts about the declining number of deer hunters in an interview with Steve Scaffidi on WTMJ N.O.W. and in an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Finally, WTMJ’s Wyatt Barmore Pooley answered the very important question, what to do if your vehicle is struck by a deer? Click here if you’re interested in reading the complete story.

Happy hunting and happy holidays!

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “You can only imagine what 3.1 million people sounds like” — Greendale HS band arrives in NYC for Thanksgiving Day Parade