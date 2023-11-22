GREEN BAY – Everybody loves turkey and football on Thanksgiving Day. Even professional football players.

“(When the Packers played the Lions), we would be back home by 4pm,” ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher, a former Packers football player, told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “It was great.”

Former teammates Marco Rivera and William Henderson would host Thanksgiving gatherings, Tauscher recalled.

“Players who didn’t have family in town would be invited. That was always a cool part about it,” he said. “We’d watch football, play Ping Pong, cards, all that stuff.”

What do NFL players like to eat and drink after a long day of playing pro-football?

“At Marco’s house, we’d pound a lot of Jägerbombs,” he said. “The O-Line loved to drink Jägerbombs.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

WTMJ EXCLUSIVE: Ejection Under/Overs, coaching history, Counsell’s departure & more with Brewers’ Pat Murphy & Matt Arnold