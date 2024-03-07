EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Businesses in the Northwoods are suffering due to the lack of snow in Wisconsin. For example, for the first time ever, Vilas County has not been able to open its snow trails for a single day this season.

Wild Eagle Lodge’s Chris Grebe joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to share his worries.

“It ends up affecting everything when you have an economy up in the Northwoods,” he told WTMJ. “The Northwoods is tied strongly to snow and its impacts.”

RELATED: What does the ‘Snowmobile Capital of the World’ do when there’s not enough snow?

Grebe called the Northwoods the ‘Snowmobile Capital of the World’. He added, “It’s not a good situation up here. We’re trying to keep things moving forward.”

He said the biggest eye-opener from this unusual season “is the far-reaching impact, because if there is no tourism, there’s not a lot of work.”

If you are a small business owner suffering from this issue or something similar, you can learn more about applying for federal relief dollars by clicking here.

