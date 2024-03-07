MILWAUKEE — St. Norbert College Professor Ben Chan already knows what happened in his Semi-Final appearance in Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions, but the rest of us won’t find out what happened until Thursday night.

Chan told Wisconsin’s Morning News that he won’t give any hints about what happens in the episode.

“What’s good for Jeopardy is good for [the contestants],” Ben Chan told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “We try to keep the integrity of that for everybody.”

His Semi-Final performance was recorded weeks ago, making it difficult to hide the result. The Green Bay man was invited to the Tournament of Champions for winning the beloved game show nine times.

Chan doesn’t feel his success on the game show is necessarily due to intelligence; it’s more about being observant.

“There’s just so much that happens in every game. It’s just about, have you been paying attention in your life,” Chan admits.

He also shared what not to do as a contestant:

“The thing that will doom you is if you start buzzing in early, because then you get locked out. The temptation is if you’re not getting in, to try harder and buzz earlier to get in, but that’s actually just going to lead to a death spiral.”

While he’s aware of a large watch party in the Green Bay area this evening, Chan plans to spend the evening with a smaller group of family and friends. Next to the Green Bay Packers, he’s quickly become one of the bigger deals in Northeast Wisconsin, saying with a chuckle that he’s certainly, “…more recognized around town now.”

Chan’s next appearance airs on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST.

