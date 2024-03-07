MEQUON – Another Wisconsin university could soon see faculty cuts and other cost-saving measures.

Concordia University Board Chairperson Rev. John Berg says in a video from March 1st that their Mequon and Ann Arbor, Michigan campuses will both see cuts in the face of what the university is calling a “period of uncertainty”.

“There will be faculty and staff reductions on both campuses and further measures to improve the university’s financial position” said Berg. “Further details, including a timeline, will be determined by the subcommittee and communicated as soon as possible.”

On February 29th, Concordia University of Wisconsin and Ann Arbor’s Board of Regents held a special session to discuss the future of the university. Following that meeting, the board determined it would be able to sustain the operations of the Ann Arbor campus through the 2024-25 academic year.

What remains unclear is the extent of possible job cuts that will impact the Mequon campus. WTMJ has reached out to Director of University Communications Kali Thiel and Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications Lisa Liljegren for clarification.

This news follows similar cuts at other Wisconsin colleges. Last May, Cardinal Stritch University permanently closed its doors following continued financial struggles and enrollment decline, while Universities of Wisconsin campuses in Fond du Lac and Washington Counties have moved to online education only and UW-Platteville at Richland Center closed permanently in October.

