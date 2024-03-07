MILWAUKEE – WTMJ Radio’s parent company, Good Karma Brands, is celebrating a new employee this week.

The newest GKB teammate is Sophie the Dog.

Sophie is owned by CEO Craig Karmazin’s family. She was born in a puppy mill in Clark, Missouri, and rescued through the Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin. The puppy becomes the company’s Chief Love Officer and will make occasional visits to GKB’s headquarters located in The Avenue.

Sounds great, right? Well, what if you’re not a ‘dog person,’ like WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano.

“Look I don’t hate dogs. I’m just not comfortable around them,” Vitrano admitted on Wis. Morning News. “Why do we have to have a dog at work?”

The company has said it will keep Sophie away from anyone who is uncomfortable, but Vitrano is reluctant to make a special request.

“(A special request) alienates me because everyone will know I’m the guy that doesn’t want to talk to Sophie,” he laughed. “Then I become the guy everyone says hates dogs!”

Sophie’s first day in Friday, March 8th.

